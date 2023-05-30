ugc_banner

'There is no stopping': Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sings to supporters following his win

Istanbul, TurkeyEdited By: Tanisha RajputUpdated: May 30, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

During his meet atop a bus in Turkey's Istanbul, he taunted his opponent's defeat with words, "Bye, bye Kemal," a chant taken by his supporters as well.  Photograph:(Twitter)

The re-elected president addressed his supporters in the Presidential Palace of Ankara. In his speech, he told the cheering crowd that no one had lost and that the "85 million community as a whole had won"

After claiming a victory in the Turkish elections of 2023, President Tayyip Erdogan was seen celebrating with his supporters.

Securing another five-year term, the Turkish president was seen singing for his supporters standing on a bus. 

'The love for Erdogan'

The re-elected president addressed his supporters in the Presidential Palace of Ankara. In his speech, he told the cheering crowd that no one had lost and that the "85 million community as a whole had won."

Standing atop a bus, he quoted some notes of unity before reverting to form. He said, "The only winner today is Turkey. There is no stopping."

When posted on Twitter, some netizens appreciated his gratitude for his supporters, while others made fun of his singing. 

A user said, "Lose Stanbull."

Another user with a laughing emoji said, "best singer i ever heard."

Slamming Erdogan, a user said, "Majority of Istanbul voted against Erdogan, lol."

Istanbul

A user named Kadir Ustun posted the video on his feed with the caption reading, "Erdogan singing along to a classic. 

Lyrics: To those who hear and those who don’t. To those who ask and those who don’t. We love him. Love him very much."

During his meet in Turkey in Istanbul, he taunted his opponent's defeat with words, "Bye, bye Kemal," a chant taken by his supporters as well. 

It was not just Turks, Syrians who took shelter in Turkey were also seen taunting Kemal's exit. 

Erdogan's win has divided Turkey

After securing 52.1 per cent votes in the recent election, Erdogan during his speech atop a bus, condemned the opposition alliance's pro-LGBT policies, which he said were in contract with his own focus on families.

Turkey's economy continues to be ravaged by inflation which topped last year with 86 per cent, following rising rent, food and monetary policies. 

Erdogan's opposition had the best shot and six opposition parties settled on a comprehensive reform programme, and on a presidential candidate. Many believed that inflation and the powerful earthquakes that ripped the country could make Erdogan lose his bid, but following the results, it's obvious the natural disasters and the reforms didn't pose any dent to his victory. His challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, had 47.9 per cent.

