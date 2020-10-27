Texas: 3-year-old boy dies at his birthday party from gunshot wound

A 3-year-old boy in Texas has died at his birthday party after accidentally shooting himself in the chest.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a home in Porter, Texas on October 24 in reference to a Welfare Check.

Family and friends had gathered earlier to celebrate the birthday of the three-year-old, and while playing cards, heard a gunshot.

The child was located with a gunshot wound to the chest. During the investigation, it was learned the child found the pistol after it fell out of a family member's pocket.

The sheriff's office said in the release ''The child was rushed to the nearest fire station where he succumbed to his wounds. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this tragic accident.