Taiwan woman faces death penalty for starting fire that killed 46 people

A Taiwanese woman is now facing the death penalty for allegedly starting the region's deadliest fire. The incident took place in October in the southern city of Kaohsiung after a fire engulfed a residential building overnight, killing 46 people.

It started when a resident named Huang left unextinguished incense ashes on a sofa before leaving the building. The woman was trying to get back at a boyfriend she suspected was cheating on her.

She has now been indicted on murder and arson charges. As per the prosecutors, she should get the death penalty for deliberately starting the fire. Kaohsiung district prosecutors' office, in a statement said, "Huang intended to light a fire to cause an incident and embarrass her boyfriend, leading to a major disaster and the loss of many innocent lives. She has shown no remorse and her attitude is bad ... (prosecutors) recommend that the court impose capital punishment to serve as a warning."

Also read | World War II aircraft found in India after nearly 80 years

According to officials, 55 individuals were brought to the hospital, including 14 persons who exhibited no signs of life.

At least 11 persons discovered on the scene were immediately taken to the morgue, according to the director of the fire department, who spoke to journalists at the scene of the fire.

Throughout the afternoon, firefighters were performing search and rescue operations. According to the fire service, the blaze was "very intense" and damaged numerous stories of the structure.

(With inputs from agencies)