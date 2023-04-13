Syria and Saudi Arabia welcome thaw in relations, agree to fight drug trafficking

Saudi Arabia and Syria on Wednesday (April 13) welcomed thaw in relations between the two countries. The recent improvement in ties includes steps to resume consular services and flights. Both countries agreed to fight drug trafficking and facilitate Syria's return to the Arab fold.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad landed in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah on Wednesday in the first visit by a senior Syrian diplomat to the kingdom in more than a decade, a major sign that Syria's regional isolation is nearing an end.

Saudi Arabia had cut ties with Syria after Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's brutal crackdown on peaceful protests in 2011. It also backed rebel groups that were fighting to remove Assad from power. Syria was suspended from the Arab League as well.

The resumption of Saudi-Syrian ties marks the most significant development in moves by Arab states to normalise links with Assad. It comes weeks after Mekdad met with the top diplomats of Egypt and Jordan, also for the first time in over a decade.

Assad, with the help of his main allies Iran and Russia, regained control over much of Syria, and Saudi Arabia has said isolating him was not working.

In a joint statement at the end of Wednesday's visit, both sides agreed on the need for the Syrian state to assert its control over all its territories "and end the presence of armed militias".

The two ministers also discussed the steps needed for a political settlement to the Syrian crisis that contributes to "Syria's return to its Arab environment" and said they would enhance cooperation on combating drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies)

