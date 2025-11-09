/Super Typhoon Fung-wong nears Philippines, days after deadly Kalmaegi killed at least 204

The typhoon will hit the country just days after another one wreaked havoc with winds of 185 kilometres (115 miles) per hour near the centre and gusts of up to 230 kph, killing at least 204.
Typhoon Fung-wong reached super typhoon status on Sunday (Nov 9). The storm is expected to make landfall late at night and has a radius spanning nearly the entirety of the Philippines. The typhoon will hit the country just days after another one wreaked havoc with winds of 185 kilometres (115 miles) per hour near the centre and gusts of up to 230 kph, killing at least 204.