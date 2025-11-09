/Super Typhoon Fung-wong nears Philippines, days after deadly Kalmaegi killed at least 204

Google Preferred
Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Nov 09, 2025, 10:37 IST | Updated: Nov 09, 2025, 10:37 IST
This screen grab made from UGC handout video footage courtesy of Facebook user Edson Casarino taken and released on November 9, 2025 shows storm surges sending waves hurtling over streets of Virac along the coast of Catanduanes island, as super typhoon Fung-wong approaches the Philippines. Photograph: (AFP)

The typhoon will hit the country just days after another one wreaked havoc with winds of 185 kilometres (115 miles) per hour near the centre and gusts of up to 230 kph, killing at least 204.

Typhoon Fung-wong reached super typhoon status on Sunday (Nov 9). The storm is expected to make landfall late at night and has a radius spanning nearly the entirety of the Philippines. The typhoon will hit the country just days after another one wreaked havoc with winds of 185 kilometres (115 miles) per hour near the centre and gusts of up to 230 kph, killing at least 204.

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...

