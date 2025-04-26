Barcelona vs Real Madrid, 2024-25 Copa del Rey final Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: An El Clasico Copa del Rey final will be on the platter as Real Madrid and Barcelona meet in the summit clash on Saturday (April 26). Two of the game's greats, Barcelona are currently chasing a treble while Real Madrid could put behind their sorrowful Champions League exit to lift their first trophy of the season. Ahead of the Copa del Rey final second leg contest between Barcelona and Real Madrid, here are all the live streaming details.

Where to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final match Live Streaming online on OTT in India? (Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming)

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Where to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final match on TV in India?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final match will not be telecasted on any sports network in India.

Where to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final match in USA?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final match will be live-streamed on the ESPN app and website and telecast on ESPN Network on TV in USA.

Where to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final match in Australia?

Currently no network has the rights to show Copa del Rey matches in Australia, meaning Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final match won't be broadcasted.

Where to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final match in UK?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final match will be live-streamed on the Premier Sports app and website and on ITV channel on TV in UK.

Which stadium will host the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final match?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final match will be played at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.

What time will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final match?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey final match will start at 9:00 PM CET (1:30 AM IST) on Saturday (April 26).

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Probable Starting XI

Barcelona predicted lineup vs Real Madrid: Szczesny (GK); Kounde, Cubarsi, Iigo Martinez, Martin; De Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha; Ferran Torres.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Barcelona: Courtois (GK); Valverde, Asensio, Rudiger, Fran Garcia; Modric, Tchouamni; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr.; Mbappe.