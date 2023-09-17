Spain's PM Sanchez in spotlight for mulling political amnesty to separatism backers

For the first time in nearly 50 years, the Spanish government is contemplating a far-reaching amnesty which if greenlit, may pave the way for a new left-leaning administration under Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Spain potential political amnesty row: What does it mean?

Detractors caution that it could stoke political instability with implications for secessionist movement in Catalonia region.

The proposed amnesty is a key requirement put forth by the pro-independence Junts party in exchange for its support of the acting Prime Minister, Socialist Pedro Sanchez, in a parliamentary investiture vote.

Junts, primarily represented by the self-exiled former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, is advocating for a legislative action that would nullify pending legal proceedings and sanctions against pro-independence leaders connected to the failed 2017 secession attempt.

Implications for Pedro Sanchez's premiership

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the opposition Popular Party (PP) and the top performer in the July election in terms of votes, faces a seemingly futile investiture vote in late September, lacking the parliamentary support to form a government.

Following that, Sanchez will have an opportunity to establish a coalition. However, without Junts' backing, Sanchez's anticipated investiture in November is likely to fail, triggering a repeat of the general election.

History of political amnesties in Spain

The last significant amnesty in Spain occurred in 1977 during the transition from dictatorship to democracy, shielding both regime supporters and opponents from prosecution.

The specifics of a potential new amnesty remain unclear, although the Catalan organisation Òmnium Cultural contends it should encompass over 1,400 nationalists who have faced convictions, sanctions, or ongoing legal actions.

Nevertheless, there exists no exact consensus on the constitutional limits related to an amnesty, as the 1978 constitution does not explicitly address the issue.

The call for an amnesty is already encountering intense political opposition, with Sanchez's opponents highlighting his previous rejection of such a move and stating his current consideration is solely for political survival.

Also watch | Spain elections: Spaniards vote in snap polls following campaign centered on women`s rights

PP's Feijóo party has launched a campaign encouraging local governments across Spain to pass resolutions denouncing the proposal, asserting that it "violates our constitutional values."

The PP is also set to launch an anti-amnesty demonstration in Madrid later this month.

Sanchez has faced similar allegations in the past, such as when his government pardoned nine imprisoned independence leaders in 2021 or when it modified the criminal code to benefit Catalan politicians still facing charges of sedition and misuse of public funds.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE