The train collision in Spain's Toledo has left 68 people dead and is believed to have been caused by human error. Sources at Spain’s Ministry of Transport told ABC that repair work was being carried out on a fault in the main signalling system when the accident happened. However, a worker reportedly failed to warn the AVE high-speed train about the Iryo train that was stationary on the tracks. It smashed into the Iryo train from behind, causing three coaches to derail. The cause remains unconfirmed.

"A human error by an Adif operator in the face of a breakdown of the main signalling system is the possible cause of the accident," local reports quoted a source as saying.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez travelled to Urda, where he announced three days of mourning over the tragedy. He said, "Today Spain is grieving, the whole of Spain is grieving, and we express all our solidarity and empathy with the relatives of the victims and the injured who are still in hospital, and whom we wish a speedy recovery."

"Behind each victim is... a destroyed family, pain, and anguish... which the people of Spain share." He added that the government's first priority is to "offer support to the injured and victims and relatives of this terrible tragedy".



Where did the accident occur?

The rail accident has now become the country's worst rail disaster in a decade after the death toll climbed to 68. Nine months ago, the Adamuz accident in Córdoba claimed 46 lives. The collision between a train operated by state rail company Renfe and the other by the private company Iryo took place at 8:54 am on Wednesday between the towns of Mora, Orgaz, and Urda (Toledo).

How many passengers were on the two trains?

A total of 544 passengers were travelling on the two trains, Esther Padilla, spokesperson for the regional government of Castile-La Mancha, told Spanish outlet El País. The Iryo 6076 was carrying 147 passengers, including a baby, and the Renfe AVE 2080 had 397 passengers on board.

Possible causes of the accident



El País reported that, in the initial investigation, the AVE train crossed a signal which instructed it to stop, also known as a signal passed at danger (SPAD). Other unconfirmed reports also claim that the train kept moving because it was authorised to do so by the control centre. Notably, SPADs are termed incidents that could potentially lead to accidents.

Human error caused Spain train collision?

Sources in the Ministry of Transportation point to a possible human error following an initial investigation. A safety system had failed, and about eight trains in the area halted. Renfe was one of the trains that had stopped because the line started witnessing traffic problems. While the rest of the trains proceeded, Iryo could not and stayed in its place.

Meanwhile, an operator at the Atocha control centre in Madrid permitted the Renfe train to proceed without taking into account that the Iryo was on the track. This resulted in a collision from the rear. The collision will reportedly be investigated by the judicial district located in Orgaz (Toledo).

Passenger accounts