Spain: Teenager stabs teacher, fellow pupils at school, injures 5

A 14-year-old student, on Thursday (Sept 28), launched a violent attack at a school in southern Spain, stabbing three teachers and two students before being caught, said police.

The teenager, who has not yet been named, allegedly stabbed the five victims repeatedly briefly after classes began at the school in Jerez de la Frontera, news agency AFP reported citing police spokesman Adrian Dominguez. He was described as hot-headed by his fellow pupils.

"Police located the suspect on the third floor. He had in his possession the two knives used to attack three teachers and two students," Dominguez said, adding the suspect had been taken to a police station.

The spokesman did not elaborate on the seriousness of the injuries at the moment. However, as per Spanish media reports, one teacher had sustained critical injuries and was in serious condition after being attacked in the eye, while the rest suffered light injuries.

The parents of children studying in the school rushed to the spot and gathered outside the gates which were cordoned off by police, images broadcast on Spanish TV showed.

"It was devastating and dramatic because all the parents were on the outside of the school wishing they could hug their children," Jerez de la Frontera mayor Maria Jose Garcia-Pelayo told reporters, adding that the teachers managed to disarm the suspect.

As per Spanish media reports, several students said that the teenager often got into fights and was short-tempered.

"I saw the guy with two knives with a look on his face like he wanted to stab everyone," one student who declined to be named told Canal Sur television.

(With inputs from agencies)

