/SpaceX just made history! $1.8 trillion IPO is the biggest listing ever

Elon Musk's SpaceX has officially gone public, and it has done so on a scale Wall Street has never witnessed before. On June 12, 2026, shares of Space Exploration Technologies Corp began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX, priced at $135 apiece. At that price, SpaceX's market valuation sits at approximately $1.8 trillion — instantly placing it among the most valuable companies on the planet, ahead of household names like Walmart, ExxonMobil, and most global banks.

A Record-Breaking Raise

The IPO raised more than $30 billion by selling roughly 555.6 million shares, making it the largest public offering in financial history, easily surpassing previous record-holders such as Saudi Aramco and Alibaba. Bloomberg had reported as early as December 2025 that SpaceX was pursuing a raise far above $30 billion, and by April 2026 some reports suggested the company was seeking a valuation north of $2 trillion before settling closer to $1.8 trillion at pricing.

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Demand from institutional investors was overwhelming. Order books were oversubscribed with more than $10 billion in bids from large funds, while retail investors — a group typically given only 5 to 10 percent of shares in major IPOs — were offered an unusually large 30 percent allocation, reflecting just how badly Wall Street wanted ordinary people to have a piece of the Musk empire.

What SpaceX Actually Sells

Behind the ticker symbol is a company with three distinct businesses. Its core rocket launch operations, including the Falcon 9 and Starship programs, generated about $4 billion in revenue in 2025. Its satellite internet division, Starlink, brought in $11.4 billion, by far the largest contributor. And a newer AI infrastructure business, leveraging SpaceX's data centers and computing capacity, added roughly $3 billion. Combined, SpaceX's total 2025 revenue came in at $18.7 billion, a 33 percent jump from the year before.

Why This Listing Matters

For decades, SpaceX remained one of the most valuable private companies on Earth, raising capital exclusively from venture funds, sovereign wealth funds, and employee share sales — all while avoiding the scrutiny that comes with public markets. That era is now over. As a public company, SpaceX must file quarterly earnings, disclose financial risks, and answer to shareholders in a way it never has before.

The listing also arrives amid what analysts are calling a 2026 IPO boom, with other major private tech companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic, reportedly eyeing similar public listings. SpaceX's debut sets the benchmark — and the bar — for how the market will price the next generation of frontier technology companies, from rockets and satellites to artificial intelligence.