South Korean president says he can't accept Japan 'must kneel because of our history 100 years ago'

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's remarks in context with Japan went viral on social media when he said that he could not accept the idea that Tokyo "must kneel because of our history 100 years ago" if ties between the two countries were to be improved. Yoon is committed to moving the relations forward with the former colonial power Japan.

But the comments did not go well with the critics as a top trending topic on Korean language social media and Twitter, with the hashtag #mustkneel. The comments also led to massive coverage in mainstream media.

The ties between Japan and South Korea were long strained by issues linked to Tokyo's brutal 1910 to 1945 colonial rule over the Korean peninsula. But recent political indications show that both nations want to focus on issues of mutual interest.

Yoon has said that the cooperation with Japan can't be delayed as South Korean security concerns need urgent focus, but some critics would never be convinced.

Despite internal criticism, Yoon has made boosting relations with Tokyo a key plank of his administration's policy. The West, especially the United States has repeatedly urged its two key regional allies to boost cooperation. Yoon also seeks cooperation with Japan to increase regional security cooperation in the face of rising threats from North Korea.

Yoon was quoted as saying during the interview: "Europe has experienced several wars for the past 100 years and despite that, warring countries have found ways to cooperate for the future."

He added, "I can't accept the notion that because of what happened 100 years ago, something is absolutely impossible (to do) and that they (Japanese) must kneel (for forgiveness) because of our history 100 years ago. And this is an issue that requires decision. ... In terms of persuasion, I believe I did my best."

WATCH | South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on 6-day state visit, arrives in US × As quoted by Reuters, a presidential aide told reporters that Yoon's office said Tuesday that the president had meant "he can't accept the claim that improving relations with Japan is impossible unless they kneel down in a time of great need for security alliance".

The aide said, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: "It is foolish to render the entire history of exchange and cooperating -- dating 1,500 years -- meaningless because of an unfortunate history spanning less than 50 years."

Meanwhile, Japan's top government spokesman on Wednesday (April 26) welcomed a South Korean move to restore Japan's preferential "white list" trading status after a three-year hiatus.

Chief Cabinet Secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, told reporters in Tokyo: "Our export restrictions are implemented appropriately, but we welcome the Korean side acknowledging this and appropriately re-examining the measures put in place up to now."

(With inputs from agencies)

