South Africa police find 19 bodies of suspected illegal miners

Gauteng police have discovered the bodies of 21 alleged illegal miners in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg in two separate days.

Officers were alerted at 3 pm on Wednesday that the zama zamas' bodies had been found in one of the active mines in the area. Upon arrival, police confirmed that 19 bodies have been discovered. On Thursday another two bodies were discovered, taking the number to 21.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased were moved and placed where they were discovered. No foul play is suspected and a post-mortem will determine the course of death," Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said in a statement.

The area is notorious for illegal mining.

In July, Police Minister Bheki Cele sent a joint team of law enforcement officials to Krugersdorp to crack down on illegal mining after eight women, part of the music video crew, were ganged by illegal miners.

"All the necessary role players were summoned to the scene. An inquest docket has been registered for further investigation" Brigadier Muridili confirmed.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.