Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took an indirect jibe at US President Donald Trump for his tariff imposition on the country. Singh accused that "some boss" is jealous of India's economic growth. Speaking from Madhya Pradesh, the Indian minister said, “Some 'boss' is jealous, unable to accept India's growth; trying to disrupt the country’s economy.”

“There are some people who are not happy with the speed at which India is developing. They are not liking it. ‘I am everyone's boss, how is India growing at such a fast pace',” Singh told a gathering.

The comment came amid the tension between India and the United States over the 50 per cent tariff Trump levied on the fourth-largest economy in the world. It was apparently over India's continuous purchase of oil from Russia. Trump wants India to stop it within 20 days, or the country will have to pay the price in the form of tariffs. The American president termed India a "dead economy."

that when prices rise, the world will stop buying them.” But he insisted, “India is advancing so rapidly that I say with full confidence: no power in the world can now stop India from becoming a major global power.”

Trump LOVES two things most

Amid the chaos around Donald Trump's tariff imposed on India, former Indian diplomat Rakesh Sood said that the American president loves two things the most: tariffs and the Nobel Peace Prize. He hinted that Trump's moibe must be a prize India has to pay for not endorsing him for the peace prize, as done by Benjamin Netanyahu. Talking to the news agency ANI, Sood said, “There are two things that President Trump loves - One is tariffs, and the second is the Nobel Peace Prize, so he will do anything to get to the bottom of these two.”