Seattle: Landlord found guilty in Tiktok suitcase murder case

A Seattle-based landlord was found guilty of murdering two tenants in a case that was widely known as the 'TikTok suitcase murders' in social media conversations. The bodies were found washed ashore in suitcases on Alki Beach in Seattle in 2020.

Michael Dudley, 64, murdered Jessica Lewis and her boyfriend Austin Wenne, a jury pronounced. He reportedly shot and mutilated the victims, following which he disposed of their remains in suitcases.

The crime garnered widespread attention from the public and media alike because of the way the bodies were reportedly discovered. A video of the finding was also posted on TikTok that spread like wildfire throughout the US and beyond.

The video was viewed more than 30 million times. TikTok even clarified that the video did not violate its terms of service.

Prosecutors had no eyewitnesses or science that directly linked Dudley to the crime but had a mountain of evidence.

The court in Seattle heard a testimony from a neighbour who had heard gunshots and a man pleading for his life.

Police initially went to the home, but nobody answered. Dudley was later arrested.

Court documents indicate Lewis and Wenner got into a dispute over unpaid rent with Dudley, in whose home they were living.

Dudley will be sentenced in March and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE