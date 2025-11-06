Three expatriates, including two women, were apprehended in connection with prostitution in a residential apartment in Madinah, Saudi Arabia. The Madinah police arrested them while conducting a security check in co-operation with the General Directorate for Community Security and Combating Human Trafficking.

According to a report in the Saudi Gazette, the cops issued a statement stating that the suspects were referred to the Public Prosecution after taking the required legal measures.

Saudi police crack down on prostitution and begging

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Several months ago, over 50 suspects were arrested for crimes including prostitution and begging after Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the creation of a unit to police “immoral acts”, according to a report in the Financial Times.

The new unit of the Ministry of Interior, formulated to address “community security and human trafficking”, — has apprehended 11 women for prostitution. After the arrest, officials of Saudi Arabia have publicly acknowledged the existence of these practices for more than a decade for the first time.

In this initiative, dozens of foreigners were nabbed for “immoral acts” in massage parlours and for compelling women and children to work as street beggars.

It has also drawn comparisons with the once-feared Committee for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, a religious police force known for its rigid enforcement of gender segregation and moral codes. However, Crown Prince Mohammed significantly curtailed its authority in 2016.