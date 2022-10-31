Russia-Ukraine war: During a phone call in June, Biden 'lost his temper' while speaking with Zelensky

United States president Joe Biden apparently lost his temper during a phone call in June while talking to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

The United States emerged as one of the key allies of Kyiv during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The conflict started when Russia announced the invasion of the Ukrainian regions on February 24.

Many experts believed the conflict won't last long considering the Russian military might. But on the contrary, the Ukrainians displayed incredible resistance, thanks to all the support from the West allies.

In the past eight months, the US sent several military aid packages, including advanced and high-tech weapons to Ukraine and every time the US announces a fresh package, Biden and Zelensky speak on the phone.

However, reports emerged that the outcome of one of the phone calls between the two in June was different.

As quoted by NBC News, four people familiar with the call said that when Biden was about to inform Zelensky that the US had approved an additional $1 billion in military aid for Kyiv, the Ukrainian president began to detail all the additional support he required but was not receiving. The people familiar with the call said that Biden lost his temper.

The report regarding the so-called tensed phone call between Biden and Zelensky came two days after the US pledged an additional $275 million in military aid for Ukraine.

"This drawdown will bring the total US military assistance for Ukraine to an unprecedented level of more than USD 18.5 billion since the beginning of the Administration," the US State Department said in a statement.

