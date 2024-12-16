Moscow, Russia

Indian tourists may soon enjoy visa-free travel to Russia, with the new policy expected to launch by spring 2025. This initiative follows discussions in June 2024 between India and Russia to simplify visa rules and promote group tourism.

Current visa requirements

Currently, Indian travellers need a visa to visit Russia, based on their travel purpose—tourism, business, work, study, or humanitarian reasons. For example, the Unified E-Visa (UEV), introduced in August 2023, allows personal and business visits, with applications processed in just four days.

In January 2024 alone, 1,700 e-visas were issued to Indian tourists. The UEV is seen as a stepping stone towards the upcoming visa-free arrangement.

Visa-free travel simplifies entry procedures. Travellers only need their passports, avoiding lengthy application processes and visa fees. Currently, Indian passport holders enjoy visa-free access to 62 countries.

India-Russia tourism growth

Moscow is becoming increasingly popular among Indian travellers. In the first half of 2024, 28,500 Indian visitors arrived in Moscow, a 1.5-fold increase from the previous year. Many visits were for work or business purposes, highlighting strong bilateral ties.

How to apply

While the visa-free travel mechanism is still being finalised, here’s how Indian travellers can currently apply for the Unified E-Visa:

- Visit the official portal: Access the Russian Embassy or Consulate’s website.

- Schedule an appointment: Book a slot online.

- Documentation: Ensure your documents match the registration details.

- Submit application: Attend your appointment and provide the required paperwork.

Once the visa-free system is implemented, Indian tourists can look forward to a smoother entry process into Russia, further strengthening tourism ties between the two countries.

