Russia opens criminal case against Nobel Prize-winning group's co-chair

A criminal case has been opened by the Russian authorities on Tuesday against Oleg Orlov, the co-chair of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning civil rights group Memorial, for "discrediting" the army. The group received the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize with Belarus's jailed activist Ales Bialiatski and Ukraine's Centre for Civil Liberties.

The move came after the sweeping raids against the group's members, including 69-year-old Orlov and co-founder Yan Rachinsky, 64. Moscow Times reported that if convicted, Orlov faces up to three years in prison.

Memorial said on its Telegram channel that Orlov has been charged with repeatedly violating Russia's law, which was passed last March and effectively outlaws criticism of the invasion of Ukraine. The group said, "A case was launched against Orlov."

An accusation of rehabilitating Nazism, which carries a maximum five-year prison sentence, was the basis for the investigation.

The searches took place as President Vladimir Putin hosted Chinese leader Xi Jinping for talks. The investigation was launched on charges of rehabilitating Nazism, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Memorial, Russia's most renowned rights group, was disbanded by Russian authorities in late 2021, just months before Putin sent troops to Ukraine.

The searches against group members are part of a crackdown that the Kremlin has unleashed against dissent in recent years. Moscow intensified after Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE