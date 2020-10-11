Rocket destroys residential building in Azerbaijan's Ganja city, 5 dead

At least 5 people were killed after a rocket hit a residential building in Azerbaijan's city Ganja, the press service of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Sunday. Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said in the early hours of Sunday that Ganja was shelled by Armenia.

"As a result of the rocket fire, a residential building was fully destroyed. As of now, the bodies of five dead have been recovered from the rubble; there are 17 wounded. Rescuers are working on the spot," the Sunday statement from the press service of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Emergency Situations says.

Azerbaijan`s Prosecutor General`s Office said on Sunday that at least five people were killed and 28 others were injured in Ganja.

Armenia and Azerbaijan are accusing each of violating ceasefire in the conflict that has erupted over the region of Nagorno-Karabach.

Fresh explosions rocked the capital of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region on Saturday despite the ceasefire.

Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed to a ceasefire after Russia mediated talks in Moscow. The talks in Moscow was first diplomatic contact between both sides since the hostilities erupted.

When the ceasefire collapsed, Armenian defence ministry accused Azerbaijan of shelling a settlement inside Armenia, while ethnic Armenian forces in Karabakh alleged that Azeri forces had launched a new offensive five minutes after the truce took hold and killed two civilians.

(With ANI inputs)

