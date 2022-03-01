Red Cross wants $270 million for Ukraine operations

The Red Cross appealed on Tuesday for more than $270 million to help people caught up in the Ukraine conflict, fearing that millions are rapidly being plunged into extreme suffering.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said the humanitarian situation in Ukraine is rapidly deteriorating.

"To respond to this sudden, massive need, the two organisations together are appealing for 250 million Swiss francs ($273 million, 243 million euros)," the joint movement said.

The ICRC is appealing for 150 million Swiss francs for its 2022 operations in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

"The escalating conflict in Ukraine is taking a devastating toll. Casualty figures keep rising while health facilities struggle to cope," said ICRC director-general Robert Mardini.

Meanwhile, the IFRC appealed for 100 million Swiss francs to support national Red Cross Societies to assist an initial two million people in need.

Red Cross teams on the ground are trying to provide life-saving help including basic aid items, medical supplies and shelter.

"The needs of the people affected by the conflict are increasing by the hour," said IFRC secretary general Jagan Chapagain.

"I call for global solidarity to ramp up the assistance to people suffering because of this conflict."

