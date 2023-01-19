Rare eye condition caused by tiny beetle, troubles remote part of southeastern Australia

A number of residents in a remote part of southeastern Australia struggling with rare corneal erosion which is popularly known as "Christmas Eye". This condition mostly occurs between late November and mid-January in country areas of New South Wales.

The agonising eye condition is caused by an orthoperus beetle that is found predominantly in parts of eastern Australia. The tiny beetle measures only half a millimetre in size.

As quoted by national broadcaster ABC News, Wangaratta optometrist Rob Holloway said: "They are virtually impossible to see but the beetle itself has a compound in its blood supply that is a blistering agent."

Holloway added, "When that gets in your eye and is released, that compound essentially makes the front surface of the eye fall off."

As mentioned that the condition is rare, it is typically only found in Australia's Albury-Wodonga region, about 300 kilometres northeast of Melbourne.

"Christmas Eye" is also known as "Albury-Wodonga syndrome" and "Harvester's Keratitis" as it linked to farming work.

As quoted by ABC, Wodonga optometrist Kelly Gibbons said she had heard people "compare it to childbirth". Gibbons added that "these people are in abject misery".

Holloway explained that this condition occurs when the beetles squirt a toxic compound when crushed—probably when a person is rubbing the eyes.

Holloway said that the insect has a component called pederin, which is a blistering agent. It gets secreted onto the eye surface, and it "makes the surface of the eye blister and fall off."

Holloway said that the authorities have seen a recent spike in cases throughout Albury-Wodonga. The rise in cases is possibly linked to heavy downpours in winter and spring.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE