'Ranking and newsfeed were a little bit less': Zuckerberg admits Facebook censored 'Hunter Biden laptop' story

According to reports, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has admitted the social media giant algorithmically censored the Hunter Biden laptop story after the FBI informed the team about possible election misinformation.

Zuckerberg was speaking to Joe Rogan during a podcast as he revealed details on how Facebook dwelt with "potential misinformation" ahead of the 2020 US presidential elections.

"We took a different path than Twitter. I mean, basically, the background here is the FBI basically came to us they were like, hey, just so you know...you should be high alert. We thought there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election, we have it on notice," Zuckerberg told Rogan.

The Facebook chief said his team ran a fact-check into the story and then allowed people to share the story, however, the distribution was "decreased".

"Basically the ranking and newsfeed were a little bit less, so fewer people saw it than would have otherwise," Zuckerberg revealed.

"We got a lot of complaints...this is a hyper-political issue. So depending on what side of the political spectrum you think we didn't censor it enough or censored it way too much, we weren't as black and white about it as Twitter," the Facebook chief explained.

However, when asked about the authenticity of the story, Zuckerberg regretted the decision saying: "it turned out after the fact-checkers looked into it, no one was able to say it was false...I think it sucks, though, in the same way, that probably having to go through a criminal trial but being proven innocent in the end sucks."

The Hunter Biden laptop issue was the centre of a row between Trump and Biden as reports in the US claimed intelligence officials had signed a letter claiming the laptop story "has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."

Reports claimed President Biden's son Hunter had exchanged hundreds of emails with his business associates in Ukraine and allegedly leveraged political access. However, Biden's campaign team during the US election rejected the allegation asserting that it had reviewed "Joe Biden's official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place."

