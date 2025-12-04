/Putin lands in Delhi today: From ‘Poop Suitcase’ to ‘Flying Kremlin’ - INSIDE his extraordinary security

Russian President Vladimir Putin will touch down in New Delhi on Thursday evening (December 4) following an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shortly after his arrival, the two leaders are expected to hold a private dinner meeting.

The formal engagements begin on Friday (December 5), starting with a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, followed by a visit to Raj Ghat to honour Mahatma Gandhi. His visit is tightly scheduled, featuring the annual India-Russia summit at Hyderabad House, a programme at Bharat Mandapam, and a state dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.

Putin's tight security net

Massive security measures have been taken for Russian President Vladimir Putin. From elite officers from Russia’s Presidential Security Service, India’s National Security Guard (NSG), specialised snipers, anti-drone systems, and AI-powered surveillance, New Delhi is under one of its most extensive security covers in recent years for Putin. One of Russia’s most opaque security bodies Federal Protective Service (FSO) is responsible for security arrangements. Here's a look at it:

According to reporting cited by Azerbaijani outlet Modern.az, Putin’s security personnel come from the elite Presidential Security Service (SBP), a unit within the FSO known for rigorous selection criteria. Recruits must be under 35, at least 180 cm tall, physically strong, combat-trained, psychologically stable, and multilingual. Their personal and family histories are scrutinised, and once selected, they are legally barred from ever revealing operational details about the president. The guards seen near Putin are only the surface layer of a far larger setup. Hidden personnel including snipers, intelligence teams, drone units, communication specialists and evacuation strategists are deployed.

One of the most unusual and widely reported aspects of his travel security is the handling of his biological waste. Reports first made public by Paris Match journalists Regis Gente and Mikhail Rubin, and later echoed by The Independent (2022), describe how Putin’s stool is collected, sealed and transported back to Russia to prevent foreign intelligence from analysing it for clues about his health. Former BBC journalist Farida Rustamova has also backed such claims, citing sources who said Putin sometimes uses a private or portable toilet during trips abroad, a practice believed to date back to the start of his presidency.

Former FSO officer Gleb Karakulov revealed that Putin’s lifestyle as “closed and deeply isolated,” noting that he avoids smartphones, travels occasionally by secure train, and maintains strict protocols to minimise digital and physical traceability. Apart from this, food security is another tightly controlled area. Putin travels with his own military-trained chefs, food testers and kitchen staff. As described in the Kremlin-backed documentary Our Service, the culinary team is present wherever Putin goes.

Before his arrival, foreign hotel kitchens are cleared of all local food supplies and replaced with items sourced and tested inside Russia.