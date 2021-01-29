Portuguese parliament to vote on euthanasia legalisation

Portugal parliament is expected to pass a law that will allow medically assisted euthanasia. The law, if passed will make Portugal fourth country in Europe to legalise euthanasia. The proposal to change the law was approved in February in the Catholic-majority country. The bill legalises access to assisted suicide for adult patients in a situation of "extreme suffering and irreversible damage". Doctors and psychiatrists must validate the decision if the patient's ability to make a "free and informed" choice is in doubt. The vote is expected to take place around midday (local time) today.

Any new bill must then be signed into law by recently re-elected president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, a staunch Catholic and conservative who has not publicly taken a position on the issue.

The president can choose to veto the law but a second vote by lawmakers can override the decision.

"People deserve the right to be able to choose," said retired oncologist Jorge Espirito Santo, who has campaigned for years to make euthanasia legal.

He added he was expecting a "historic day".

The Catholic Church, which predominates in Portugal, campaigned against the draft bills both among its faithful and those of other denominations.

"The Church's position has not changed," spokesman for the Portuguese Episcopal Conference, Father Manuel Barbosa told AFP.

"Of course we hope that this law will not be approved."

Euthanasia is legal in three European countries -- Belgium, The Netherlands and Luxemburg -- while others allow terminally ill people to refuse life-maintaining treatment or to have help to die.

(With AFP inputs)