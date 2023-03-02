'Political correctness' is allowing Islamist extremism to flourish in Britain: Home Secretary Suella Braverman

The United Kingdom Home Secretary Suella Braverman warned against Islamist extremism and cautioned that 'political correctness' in the larger scheme of things for British national security, has created a blind spot for such extremism to flourish.

Braverman told a counter extremism conference that a "highly coordinated" Islamist network was working in the United Kingdom while looking "perfectly respectable" but under the surface contained extremist views.

"We have a blind spot in the system," she said. "It has allowed certain Islamist groups to operate under our radar. There can be no place for political correctness in our national security. In fact, I would like to banish it altogether."

Braverman's remarks came at an independent review of Prevent, the government’s counter-extremism programme. It was found that the much-anticipated counter-extremism programme had failed to tackle Islamist radicalisation.

Braverman hit out at advocacy groups such as MEND (Muslim Engagement and Development) and CAGE. The latter claims that it is working to "empower communities impacted by the War on Terror", but has often found itself surrounded by claims of spreading 'dishonest narratives'.

"Groups like Mend and Cage have persistently pursued harmful and dishonest narratives, which until now have gone largely unchallenged. Their members have repeatedly been involved in the demonisation of Muslims who cooperate in counter-extremism efforts," Braverman said.

"Extremism is not only dangerous because it can lead to violence. It is dangerous in its own right. And unless we deal with it comprehensively, we should not be surprised when it continues to endure and grow — with disastrous consequences for our shared norms, values, basic rights and freedoms."

Both Cage and MEND denounced Braverman's comments.

