/Plane crashes in Australia's Shellharbour Airport just after take-off, charred remains visible on runway; three people killed

A light plane crashed shortly after taking off from Australia's Shellharbour Airport on Saturday morning (Oct 11) at an airport, killing three people on board. According to New South Wales Police, emergency crews from Fire and Rescue NSW and the Rural Fire Service (RFS) responded to the scene at Shellharbour Airport situated in New South Wales state. The police also said that the plane went down at about 85 km (53 miles) south of the state capital Sydney, shortly after taking off around 10 a.m.

“Upon impacting with the ground, the aircraft caught on fire which was extinguished by Fire and Rescue NSW. Three people are confirmed deceased,” Reuters reported quoting police. Several footage on social media showed charred wreckage of the plane on a runway. As per multiple reports, the plane was a Piper Saratoga, taking off for a flight to Bathurst in regional New South Wales . Reports also identified the the pilot as Andrew Connors, who owned the aircraft. The aircraft crashed because it failed to gain sufficient altitude, reports suggested. News.com.au said that eyewitnesses saw the aircraft struggling immediately after leaving the runway. They also said that the aircraft erupted into flames soon after the crash on the runway.

Meanwhile, The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the two passengers. Chief Inspector Wunderlich was quoted by media saying that the incident was “tragic”. “It’s quite a gruesome scene. We’ve got several witnesses that were here, we had RFS on the scene for a training exercise ... also people at the HARS (Aviation) museum have witnessed it and we’ve got some CCTV that captures part of the incident.”