/Petal Gahlot tears into Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif at UNGA, Know all about the Indian diplomat

India on Friday (Sep 26) issued a strong rebuttal to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif following his speech at the United Nations. Exercising India’s right of reply, Petal Gahlot, first secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, delivered a sharp rebuttal. Calling Shehbaz's speech "absurd theatrics", the Indian representative pointed out that Pakistan sheltered al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden for a decade before the United States neutralised him at a walled compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, for masterminding the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“This assembly witnessed absurd theatrics in the morning from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who once again glorified terrorism that is so central to their foreign policy. However, no degree of drama and no level of lies can conceal the facts,” said Gahlot.

She also countered Sharif's recent conflict with India. Calling his statement Bizzare, Gahlot said, “The Prime Minister of Pakistan also advanced a bizarre account of the recent conflict with India. The record on this matter is clear. Till 9th May, Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India. But on 10th May, the military pleaded with us directly for a cessation to the fighting.”

Who is Petal Gahlot

The counter reaction by Gahlot has earned her praises from Indians and the world community who are eager to know more about the Indian diplomat.

One of India's advisors at the United Nations, Gehlot was Born in New Delhi and is seen as a rising star in Indian diplomacy. She did her graduation from the St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai and did completed her master's in political science and government from Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi.

She was appointed first secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN in July, 2023.

Prior to joining India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Gehlot worked as under secretary at the ministry of external affairs in the European West Division, from 2020 to 2023. As an under secretary she worked at the Indian mission/consulate in Paris and San Francisco, reported Hindustan Times.