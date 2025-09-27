/Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif makes contradictory claims at UNGA on downing Indian jets. Here's what he said

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday (Sep 26), contradicted himself on claims that Pakistan had downed Indian fighter jets during Operation Sindoor, launched by India in retaliation to the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahlgam that killed 26 people.

While addressing the UNGA the Pakistani PM said, “our falcons took flight and etched their answer across the skies, resulting in seven of the Indian jets being turned to scrap and dust” during the conflict in May. This is in stark contrast of 5 jets downed claim made by Pakistan to its media just after Operation Sindoor.

On May 8, while addressing the Pakistani parliament, hours after Operation Sindoor, Sharif lauded his country’s army for its ‘swift response’ against the air strike by India and claimed that it had shot down five Indian jets. However, he failed to provide any evidence to back his claim.

Sharif again praises Trump

During the UNGA address, Sharif again thanked Trump role in the India-Pakistan ceasefire, calling him “truly a man of peace.”

“President Trump’s efforts for peace helped avert a war in South Asia. Had he not intervened timely and decisively, the consequences of a full-fledged war would have been catastrophic,” PM Shehbaz said.

The claim of Trump brokering peace between both the countries during Operation Sindoor has, however, been constantly denied by India. New Delhi says that after India's tactical strikes, Pakistan's DGMO called his Indian counterpart and requested a cessation of the four-day-long hostilities.