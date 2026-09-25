/‘Paradise of machines’: Pope Leo XIV warns humanity could be lost to AI

Pope Leo XIV on Friday (Sep 25) warned that humanity risks losing its way as artificial intelligence and technology increasingly shape everyday life, urging people to develop stronger ethical judgement to navigate a rapidly changing world.

“If we are to avoid losing our humanity amid a paradise of machines invading and conditioning our daily lives, there is an urgent need for education in ethical discernment,” Leo said after being welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron at the presidential palace.

The remarks came on the first day of his four-day visit to France, the first official papal trip to the country in 18 years.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Call for dialogue on secularism

Addressing France’s long-standing separation of church and state, Leo said religion should not be excluded from public life or education.

“Authentic secularity” should instead allow the state and religious institutions to maintain dialogue and work together for the common good, he said.

His comments come as France faces renewed political debate over immigration, religion and secularism, with the country’s presidential election less than a year away and the anti-immigration far right seeking to expand its influence.

Pope raises concerns over science and technology

Leo also voiced concern about developments in science and medicine becoming driven primarily by profit. His remarks came months after France passed legislation giving some adult patients access to assisted dying.

He warned against trends that could turn “science and technology into profit-driven ventures promoting genetic manipulation, surrogacy, the trade in human organs or the possibility of arranging one's own death”.

The pope also urged France to remain a “tireless champion of peace” as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues into its fifth year.

Crowds gather across Paris

Around one million people are expected to attend events during the first two days of Leo’s visit. The centrepiece will be a giant Mass at Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysees on Saturday.

The 71-year-old pontiff will also visit Notre Dame Cathedral, making him the first pope to see the restored Gothic landmark after the devastating 2019 fire.

He is later scheduled to meet victims of clerical sexual abuse privately in Lourdes before travelling to Metz, where peace in Europe will again be a key theme.