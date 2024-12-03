Ohio

An Ohio woman who killed and ate a cat in a maniacal episode earlier this year was put behind bars for a year by a judge who called her a "danger to our community". Stark County Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione told Allexis Ferrell that he couldn't "express the disappointment, shock, disgust that this crime has brought to me."

Advertisment

The Massillon Independent reported the judge as saying, "This is repulsive to me. I mean, that anyone would do this to an animal. And an animal’s like a child. I don’t know if you understand that or not."

“I don’t know what could prompt anyone to want to eat a cat.”

The judge further called her a "national embarrassment" and said, "You’ve embarrassed this nation. More importantly, you’ve embarrassed yourself."

Advertisment

The stomach-turning case went viral almost a month after Ferrell committed the heinous act. In September, during the presidential campaigning, Donald Trump and his supporters claimed that Haitian migrants were eating pets in Springfield, and Ferrell's case spread on social media as an example of that.

Also Read: Trump claims Haiti migrants are 'eating dogs, cats'. Musk and Vance believe him

However, officials clarified that Ferrell was not a migrant and that her case wasn't tied to the since-debunked claims.

Advertisment

The gory act of cat-eating was caught on video

Ferrell already received an 18-month sentence for two other crimes, a 2019 theft case and a child endangerment case from last year. The current sentence will be added to it, Stark County prosecutor Chelsea Small told the New York Post.

The incident happened on Aug 16 and was caught on camera by a police bodycam. They had reached the scene after receiving a 911 call and saw Ferrell on all fours eating the cat. They could not believe what they were seeing, as one of the cops said, "What did you do? Why did you kill the cat?"

Defence attorney Stephen Kandel told the Massillon Independent that "it's clear that she has an issue with drugs and alcohol", based on her evaluation, through her past history. He said his client would undergo inpatient treatment after being released.