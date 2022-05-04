North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile off eastern coast, say South Korean and Japanese officials  

A suspected ballistic missile has been launched by North Korea on Wednesday, media reports said citing South Korean and Japanese officials said.

The missile, which was 14th round of weapons firing by North, has come six days before a new South Korean president takes office.

In a brief statement, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made off North's eastern coast. No further details were given.

North Korea has fired another possible ballistic missile, Japan's Defence Ministry said without giving another detail.

Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country will maintain its military buildup while asserting that his regime could "preemptively" use nuclear weapons, reports said.

The country's state-run KCNA news media reported Kim told officers that "absolute superiority" should be maintained for North Korean forces and it should "preemptively and thoroughly contain and frustrate all dangerous attempts and threatening moves."

North Korea had tested a series of missiles at the beginning of the year surprising experts. Kim once again threatened to use atomic weapons if the country's "fundamental interests" were hurt.

The North Korean leader's comment comes even as the Biden administration said it is ready for talks to end Kim's nuclear programme.

(With inputs from agencies)