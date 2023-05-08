No food, no water, only wine: 48-year-old woman miraculously survives five days in bush

A 48-year-old woman in Australia survived on lollipops and wine after getting stranded for five days in a dense bush in Victoria. The woman, named Lillian Ip, left home Sunday for what was meant to be a short trip to the jungles.

She doesn’t drink but carried a wine bottle in her car to give it as a present to her mother. Apparently, she took a wrong turn in the woods and hit a dead-end after her vehicle got stuck in the mud.

The woman was rescued by emergency services Friday, five days after Lillian Ip left home. She was found 60 km away from the nearest town. Police said the woman stayed near her car because she could not walk far because of health issues. Victoria police release rescue footage Victoria police on Twitter tweeted a video showing the moment the helicopter of the search authorities spotted Lillian. “After being lost in the bush for five days, she was extremely relieved and grateful to see us and we were just as happy to see her,” Victoria police tweeted.

Watch: WION Climate Tracker: Australia's indigenous culture at risk × “I thought I was going to die there. My whole body shut down on Friday," the woman told, adding that she was close to giving up. "The first thing coming in my mind, I was thinking 'water and a cigarette,'"

Ms Ip was quoted as saying by 9News Australia. "Thank god the policewoman had a cigarette," the woman added. According to BBC, she had a few snacks, lollipops and wine with her but no food and no water. ‘The woman used great common sense’ According to the police officials who rescued the woman, she was alive only because “she used great common sense.” Wodonga Police Station Sergeant Martin Torpey said, “The only liquid Lillian, who doesn't drink, had with her was a bottle of wine she had bought as a gift for her mother so that got her through.”

The official added, “She used great common sense to stay with her car and not wander off into bushland, which assisted in police being able to find her."