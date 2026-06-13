/‘No food in the fridge’: Why Elon Musk, world’s first trillionaire, lives in 400 sq ft home?

Elon Musk has officially become the world's first trillionaire after the blockbuster initial public offering of SpaceX, yet the billionaire entrepreneur continues to live in a modest 400-square-foot home in Texas.

According to reports by Fortune and The Wall Street Journal, Musk crossed the historic financial milestone after SpaceX's record-breaking IPO on June 12, 2026, which valued the aerospace company at approximately $1.77 trillion as its shares surged in early trading. The listing significantly boosted Musk's wealth, adding to his vast holdings in SpaceX, Tesla and several other ventures.

Despite his unprecedented fortune, Musk's living arrangements remain strikingly simple. Fortune reported that the billionaire primarily resides in a compact prefabricated home in Boca Chica, Texas, near SpaceX's Starbase facility, where the company is developing its next-generation Starship rocket.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The home, built by housing startup Boxabl and rented from SpaceX, includes a small living area, bedroom space, kitchen and a basic bathroom fitted with a tub-shower combination. Musk has previously described the residence as "kinda awesome", embracing its minimalist design and functionality.

According to Fortune, the property reflects Musk's long-standing preference for simplicity and his focus on work rather than luxury. After relocating much of his business activity to Texas in 2020, Musk sold most of his California real estate holdings as part of a public pledge to "own no house". While companies linked to him reportedly own several larger properties in the affluent West Lake Hills area near Austin, ranging between 6,000 and 9,000 square feet and equipped with amenities such as swimming pools, Musk is said to spend most of his time at the smaller Boxabl unit close to SpaceX operations.

Accounts from visitors and family members have further highlighted the sparse nature of the home. The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk's mother, Maye Musk, once remarked on social media after staying there that "there is no food in the fridge". She also recounted sleeping in a garage that had been converted into an additional bedroom and sharing a single towel during her visit.