Cardinals who are set to take part in the secret conclave to elect a new Catholic pope started moving into two Vatican hotels on Tuesday (May 6). There, they will be barred from any outside contact as they pick the next pope.

Advertisment

The conclave will take place behind closed doors at the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday (May 7) afternoon, where all cardinals under the age of 80 will vote for the next leader of the Church.

Also read | Who is Cardinal Tagle, aka 'Asian Francis,' top contender to be next Pope?

After Pope Francis passed away last month, the race to succeed him has opened, with few names being cited as possible front-runners.

Advertisment

How does voting for a new pope take place?

During a visit to the parish in Rome on Monday (May 5), Cardinal Robert McElroy described the conclave process as “profound and mysterious”.

According to a Reuters report, McElroy, the archbishop of Washington, said, “I can give you no insights into who is ahead.”

Advertisment

Also read | 'Melania thought it was cute': Trump says he had 'nothing to do' with AI image showing himself as Pope

Some cardinals have expressed they are looking for a new pope who will carry on Francis’ push for a more transparent and welcoming Church. Others are seeking a retrenchment to more traditional roots that put a premium on doctrine.

Conclaves often drag on for several days, with multiple votes. A contender needs to win two-thirds majority votes to become pope. Cardinal electors are required to take an oath of secrecy and seclusion before taking part in the conclave.

Also read | Conclave to elect new pope to begin on May 7, confirms Vatican. How many days will it last?

After the voting, the winning candidate is asked two questions, NPR cited Bry Jensen, host of Pontifacts. The first is whether they accept their election as pope.

“And then the second question is going to be, ‘What name do you choose?’ And then the name is chosen,” Martens said.

Next, the official documents will be filled out, after which the new pope is taken into sacristy, to be fitted with papal attire.

The new pope is then announced by the senior cardinal deacon on the balcony over St. Peter’s Square, where the new pope delivers his first blessing.

Watch | Papal election: Cardinals to begin conclave to elect Pope Francis' successor