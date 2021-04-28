New York: Man tries to smuggle 35 live finches to win singing competitions

New York’s JFK Airport is no stranger to the absurd, but a recent event may top the list. Recently, customs officials at the airport found 35 live finches attached to a man’s jacket and ankles as he tried to smuggle them into the country.

The weirdest part? Reportedly, it was all for singing competitions.

AFP cited federal authorities as saying that the man was wearing dozens of small cylindrical containers that had mesh-covered openings. This allowed the birds to breathe inside. The containers were made from hair curlers and were attached to the inside of the man’s jacket. Other finches were wrapped around his ankles.

This job is going to the birds! @CBP Agriculture Specialists discover 40 finches from a passenger arriving from Guyana @DFONewYork @CBPPortDirJFK https://t.co/vQhaYGnQxG pic.twitter.com/cu1jKOuR4w — CBP New York City (@CBPNewYorkCity) April 20, 2021 ×

The man told authorities that he was offered $3,000 to transport the birds. Before leaving the capital of Guyana, he was given $500. The remaining amount was supposed to reach him after delivery in the United States.

Finches are famous for their melodious songs and are forcibly made to participate in singing contests across New York City. These competitions also promote betting.

A finch that wins could fetch upto $10,000, as revealed by the US Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday. Finches from Guyana are considered especially superior and are therefore in high demand.

According to official documents, the mean has been released on a bond worth $25,000.

(With inputs from agencies)