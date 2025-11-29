Amid an ongoing crackdown on immigration by the Trump Administration, Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi has reintroduced the High-Skilled Immigration Reform for Employment (HIRE) Act, a legislative proposal aimed at doubling the number of available H-1B visas to 1,30,000.

The legislation is intended to advance America's long-term economic and technological advantage, according to the Illinois representative.

“To build the jobs and industries of tomorrow, America must stay at the forefront of innovation by strengthening our own workforce while continuing to welcome top talent from around the globe... By growing our domestic talent pipeline and ensuring employers can recruit the skilled workers they need, we can create good-paying jobs and secure America’s leadership in the technologies of the future,” Krishnamoorthi said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The current H-1B limit includes 65,000 regular visas annually and an additional 20,000 slots for advanced US degrees.

The HIRE Act could change the hiring processes across the technology, healthcare, and research industries while also impacting the balance between drawing international talent and preserving American jobs.



Backers of the HIRE Act, including ITServe Alliance, America's biggest IT services industry group, called this expansion key to preserving US competitiveness globally.

"The HIRE Act is an important step toward modernising our high-skilled immigration system and ensuring that talented professionals can continue to contribute to America’s innovation economy," Raghu Chittimalla, Governing Board Chair of ITServe Alliance, said.

Trump administration tightens H-1B visa rules

President Donald Trump imposed stricter conditions on the H1B visa programme, making it difficult for job seekers to enter the United States. Beginning September 1, US employers seeking to hire foreign professionals in specialised occupations have to pay $1 lakh supplemental fee for new workers.

The bill was reintroduced in Congress at a time when Trump announced a fresh immigration crackdown following the shooting of two National Guard members close to the White House in Washington, D.C.

The President stated that his administration would implement a “permanent pause” on all migration from “Third World” nations - although he did not provide specific details.

