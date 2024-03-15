Neurological disorders skyrocketing globally, study reveals shocking data

A new study published in the Lancet indicates that the global burden of neurological conditions has increased dramatically, emerging as the leading cause of ill-health since 2021.

Disturbing findings of the study

The research revealed that the number of people suffering from neurological disorders has increased dramatically over the past three decades; the report states that around 3.4 billion individuals (43 per cent of the world’s population) were affected in 2021.

According to Global Burden of Disease, Injuries, and Risk Factors study, this increase is responsible for a significant increase in total disability, illness, and premature death linked with 37 neurological conditions. This led to more than an 18 per cent rise from about 375 million years in 1990 to 443 million years of healthy life lost in 2021.

In a statement responding to results of this study, WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said "Neurological conditions cause great suffering to the individuals and families they affect, and rob communities and economies of human capital".

"This study should serve as an urgent call to action to scale up targeted interventions to allow the growing number of people living with neurological conditions to access the quality care, treatment, and rehabilitation they need. It is more important than ever to ensure brain health is better understood, valued and protected, from early childhood to later life," he added.

What causes these issues?

Scientists say that the reason more people have these problems are manifold: population increase, people live longer, pollution, obesity, diets etc.

Strokes affect more people than any other neurological concerns. Other big issues are infections like meningitis and epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, babies with brain injuries at birth, premature babies with nerve complications, nerve damage from diabetes, autism, and cancers of the nervous system.

In 2021, the most common nerve issues were tension headaches and migraines, impacting around two billion people and 1.1 billion respectively.

The study, for the first time, also examined neurodevelopmental disorders like autism and neurological disorders in children. It found that these disorders accounted for 80 million years of healthy life or approximately a fifth of the total lost worldwide in 2021.