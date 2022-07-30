Netflix 'Tiger King' effect? US House passes Big Cat Safety Act to protect animals

At the beginning of the pandemic when the world was halted, one of the first television series to become a mass phenomenon was Netflix's 'Tiger King' showcasing the rise and fall of Joe Exotic and his confrontations with Carole Baskin.

While Joe Exotic is serving a prison term, his arch-rival Carole Baskin, a supposed 'animal rights activist' has received a major fillip. The US House of Representatives on Friday passed the Big Cat Public Safety Act by a vote of 278 to 134.

Under the newly passed act, possession of big cats would be limited to wildlife sanctuaries, certified zoos, state universities and other natural habitats, not homes of private individuals.

Moreover, their breeding would be banned with the exception of a certified zoo or an animal exhibitor. As for the owners currently having big cats as pets, the bill states that they will have to get them registered.

The zoos where big cats will continue to remain will have to prohibit the cuddling culture. The bill explicitly bans any kind of direct contact.

The bill will now head to the senate where most experts hope that it will pass unanimously. However, given that GOP lawmakers recently shot down the PACT Act meant for military veterans, the passing of Big Cat Public Safety Act is certainly not guaranteed.

In most cases where private zoos and individuals breed a big cat, they take them on as a cub. There is huge 'cub-petting' industry in the USA as shown in the Netflix documentary where people shell a fortune to get near these animals and spend some time.

The cubs are profitable but as they grow big, they do not have much monetary value. Whereas feeding and caring for them takes a fortune.

Thus, in most cases, the animals are abused or left to fend for themselves. Since most of the captured big cats are born and raised in human captivity, they cannot acclimatise to the jungle, even when left there.

