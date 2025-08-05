/Netanyahu's son Yair calls Qatar Emir 'Hitler,' says, 'Every Jew around the world is...'

The elder son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yair, termed the Qatari Emir Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani and his mother Moza bint Nasser “the modern-day Hitler and Goebbels" on Monday (August 4). He claimed that Qatar was “the main force behind the unprecedented wave of antisemitism around the world, not seen since the 1930s and 1940s.”

“Every Jew around the world is in grave danger because of the decades-long vilification of Jews and the Jewish state by Qatar, fueled by the billions of dollars they pour into it,” Yair posted on the social media platform X. This remark came from Yair, who is known for his controversial internet posts and spreading conspiracies, when Qatar is mediating another Hamas hostage. Meanwhile, last week, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio saved Qatar from all the criticism, saying Doha has played a helpful role in Israel-Hamas negotiations.

Critics of Qatar have alleged that Doha and Hamas have close ties and that the country funds the Palestinian militant group via aid. Reacting to this, Qatar denied the allegations, saying that Israel and the US unitedly made such claims to prevent the humanitarian aid from entering Gaza.

Netanyahu's war goals

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said his army will "professionally implement" the decision of the minister to achieve the objectives of war in Gaza. During a visit to a post of the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) in the GAZA buffer zone on Tuesday (August 5), Katz said he has “formulated his position regarding the security and political steps Israel must take to ensure the achievement of the war’s objectives," Times of Israel reported. The defence minister said he will present his plan to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet later in the day.



“The defeat of Hamas in Gaza, while creating the conditions for the return of the hostages, is the main objective of the war in Gaza, and we must take all necessary actions to achieve it,” Katz said in a statement released by his office.