Multiple people stabbed near Iowa university, police initiate manhunt to nab suspect

Multiple people were stabbed near the University of Iowa campus on Saturday morning, even as police are on the lookout for the suspect.

The incident took place at 2.08 am (local time) after the varsity issued an alert about a stabbing near a gas station and community recreation area near S Gilbert Street. By 2:27 a.m., the police department confirmed multiple victims.

The condition of the victims is yet to be known, and the enforcement agencies have urged students to avoid the area of the incident. Moreover, there is no confirmation or report of any fatalities.

"Multiple victims confirmed. Police are searching for a suspect," officials said on Twitter.

It is not known if the victims were students, but a representative from the Iowa City Police Department told ABC News that the injured were “about that age."

"ICPD continues to investigate. The incident appears isolated. Resume normal activity but remain vigilant," the school said in an alert.

The school has urged residents to share any information about the incident with the Iowa City Police Department.

The incident follows a series of deadly stabbings at the University of California, Davis. Prosecutors charged a former student this week for the stabbings which left two dead and injured one.

This is a developing story. More updates will follow