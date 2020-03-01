Muhyiddin Yassin sworn-in as new prime minister of Malaysia 

Muhyiddin Yassin, former deputy prime minister in 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad's government, was on sworn-in as new prime minister of Malaysia.

Yassin was appointed as the country's new pm by Malaysia's king on Saturday.

The swearing-in capped a week of turmoil that began with Mahathir's resignation in an apparent bid to consolidate power but ended with him sidelined and complaining of betrayal after decades dominating Malaysian politics.

Mahathir promised to seek a vote in parliament to challenge Muhyiddin's support, but conceded he might not win.

Muhyiddin, 72, was sworn in at a palace ceremony in front of Malaysia's king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, and promised to fulfil his duties as prime minister.

The change in leadership comes less than two years after Mahathir joined old rival Anwar Ibrahim, 72, to defeat the ruling party of six decades, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), on an anti-corruption platform.

(With inputs from Reuters)