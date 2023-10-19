'Most valuable' Macallan 1926 whisky bottle to go up for auction next month

A bottle of 1926 single malt whisky from The Macallan distillery, with an estimated value of £1.2 million, is scheduled to be auctioned next month, media reports said quoting Sotheby's auction house.

This particular bottle cask was produced in 1926 and was then aged in sherry casks for six decades before being bottled in 1986. The Macallan has hailed this as the "most valuable scotch whisky."

One of the key features of this bottle is it is the first to have undergone reconditioning by the Macallan distillery. It involves the replacement of the capsule and the cork.

2019 sale

It's worth noting that a similar bottle of The Macallan 1926 fetched a staggering £1.5 million in a 2019 sale, setting a record as the most expensive scotch whisky ever sold.

The upcoming auction will mark the first time a bottle from the same cask will be available for bidding. A total of 40 bottles were originally produced. However, they were not made available for purchase. Instead, some were exclusively offered to The Macallan's top clientele. It is particularly remarkable that the appearance of all of these bottles in past auctions has consistently yielded amazing results.

London auction in November

The Macallan Adami 1926 will go under the hammer at Sotheby's in London on November 18, with an estimated price range of £750,000 to £1.2 million.

Jonny Fowle, Sotheby's global head of spirits, expressed his excitement, stating, "The Macallan 1926 is the one whisky that every auctioneer wants to sell and every collector wants to own."

Fowle shared that this bottle to be presented at Sotheby's auction will be for the first time since they established the record for this vintage four years ago.

Sotheby's has revealed that the 40 bottles from the 1926 cask were labeled in unique ways.

A total of 12 bottles of The Macallan Adami 1926 were produced however it remains unknown as to how many of them still exist.

Two bottles were released with no labels, one of which was hand-painted by Irish artist Michael Dillon. It became the first whiskey bottle to surpass £1 million when it was sold in 2018.