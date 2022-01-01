Morning news brief: Vaishno Devi stampede, Kim Jong Un's focus for 2022 and more

To get your day started, here are some stories. In stampede at India’s Vaishno Devi shrine, 12 people have lost lives, while 20 have got hurt.

Stampede at India’s Vaishno Devi shrine: 12 lose lives, 20 get hurt

Around 12 people lost their lives and 20 others got hurt after a stampede occurred due to a heavy rush of devotees at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The devotees had come in large numbers to pay their obeisance to mark beginning of the New Year.

Kim Jong Un shifts focus from nukes to economic development for 2022

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un seems to have been shifting focus from nuclear weapons or the United States to tractor factories and school uniforms for 2022. The indications seem to have come up during a speech given by the leader at the end of the 4th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).

Ending 2021 on a warm note: UK records warmest New Year’s Eve

On Friday, the UK ended the New Year’s Eve on a warm note—quite literally—as the country experienced its warmest day on record with temperatures hovering around 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit), the Met Office said.

