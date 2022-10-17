Morning news brief: South Korea begins military drills, Khan-led PTI wins in by-elections, and more 

As the tensions are rising, South Korea is now working to enhance its readiness and strengthen its surveillance capabilities as the troops kicked off their annual Hoguk defence drills on October 17. In other news, Will Wilkerson told US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that Trump's Social app violated federal securities laws. Meanwhile, Despite Vladimir Putin's declaration that his military mobilisation is coming to an end and that the has no plans to recruit any more people, conscript catchers have begun executing sneaky raids in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Finally, The Imran Khan-led PTI wins majority of seats in by-elections.

Click on the headlines to read more:

South Korea begins military drills amid speculations over North Korean nuclear test

The drills are designed to boost their ability to respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

The Hoguk defence drills come after a series of military exercises by South Korea in recent weeks, including joint activities with the United States and Japan. It is due to end on Saturday.

Donald Trump and his Truth Social app broke federal securities laws alleges whistleblower

According to Wilkerson, "fraudulent misrepresentations... in violation of federal securities laws." were used by the company in its attempts to raise more than $1 billion through a special purpose acquisition company (Spac).

'Cannon fodder' for Putin's war in Ukraine: Russia's conscript catchers snatch men off the streets

At a news conference in Astana, Kazakhstan, Putin stated that the "partial mobilisation" he had previously promised, which the defence minister claimed was intended to bring in 300,000 soldiers, was nearing its conclusion and would be over in two weeks.

Pakistan by-elections: Imran Khan-led PTI wins majority of seats, victory upsets ruling government

Despite PTI's nine MNAs in the lower house, for general seats and two for reserved seats, resigning for women, the party claimed its victory.

Watch | Iran Anti-Hijab protests: Biden allows his comments to incite chaos and terror, says President Raisi