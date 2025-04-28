Pakistan has once again violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the fourth consecutive night of ceasefire violation and has prompted retaliation from the Indian Army.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, in Iran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered a full investigation into the deadly explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port, which killed at least 40 people and injured over 1,000.

Amid growing tensions with India, Pakistan’s interior minister attempted to shift blame for the Pahalgam terror attack onto India, oddly boasting about Pakistan’s struggling economy.

Actor Atul Kulkarni visited Pahalgam days after the attack. Urging tourists not to cancel their Kashmir travel plans, he reaffirmed, "Kashmir is ours."

Advertisment

Click on the headlines to read more

Pakistan violates ceasefire for 4th consecutive night, Indian Army retaliates

The Pakistani military violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in India's Jammu and Kashmir. This is the fourth consecutive night, as per a statement by the Indian Army.



Advertisment

'Uncover any negligence': Iran's supreme leader, Khamenei, orders probe into port explosion that killed 40

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday (Apr 27) ordered a full investigation into a massive explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port, which killed at least 40 people and injured more than 1,000.

'Pakistan’s economic stability intolerable for India': Pak minister plays blame game on Pahalgam attack while his country is on IMF lifesupport

Pakistani interior minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, in his latest statement, tried his best to defend his country and to shift the blame for the Pahalgam terrorist attack, but the problem is, he chose to boast about Pakistani economy - which is on IMF lifesupport right now.

Atul Kulkarni visits Pahalgam days after attack, says 'Kashmir is ours, don't cancel vacations'

Actor Atul Kulkarni gave a strong message as he continued with his journey to Kashmir after the saddening terrorist attack that led to at least 26 victims. Atul travelled to Pahalgram just days after the attack and sai,d “Kashmir humara hai (Kashmir is ours)” and we shouldn’t be cancelling our plans to visit Kashmir because of the attack.

Watch | Indian Navy to get 26 Rafale-Marine fighters, France to supply weapons with aircraft