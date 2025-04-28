The Pakistani military violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in India's Jammu and Kashmir. This is the fourth consecutive night, as per a statement by the Indian Army.



"During the night of 27-28 April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts. Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively," the statement read.