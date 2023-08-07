Morning news brief: Niger closes airspace due to intervention threat, Cambodian king names new PM, & more

In the latest, the closure of Niger's airspace occurred due to the "risk of interference," as the junta defied the West African ECOWAS bloc's deadline to restore President Mohamed Bazoum, who was democratically elected. This defiance has heightened the likelihood of the junta potentially encountering military intervention.

The airspace of Niger was closed because of the "threat of intervention" as the deadline given by the West African bloc ECOWAS for reinstating democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum was defied by the junta, increasing chances of it facing possible military action.

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni has designated Hun Manet as the new leader of the nation, taking over from his father, Prime Minister Hun Sen, who is relinquishing his position following an almost forty-year tenure marked by strict governance.

The Japanese government will start releasing ‘treated’ radioactive water from its tsunami-hit nuclear power plant as soon as late August, Japanese media reported Monday.

The Japanese daily reported that the process to release about 1.3m tones of treated water will start after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida concludes his meetings with US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol next week in the US.

