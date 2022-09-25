Morning news brief: North Korea fires ballistic missile, Switzerland destroys Covid jabs & more

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday addressed the UNGA and batted for India's permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The Indian diplomat did not mince words and stated that the current setup of the UN was anachronistic and ineffective that needed urgent reforms. In other news, North Korea launched a ballistic missile ahead of US Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to South Korea.

'Current UN structure is ineffective', says MEA S Jaishankar at the UNGA

India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday addressed the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and batted for reforms, especially at the high table of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

'Must deal decisively with protests', says Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Iran must deal decisively with protests which have swept the country after the death in custody of a woman detained by the Islamic Republic's morality police, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday.

North Korea launches ballistic missile ahead of US VP Harris' visit

North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the ocean off its east coast in advance of upcoming military exercises involving South Korean and American forces and an aircraft carrier as well as a visit to the area by US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Switzerland to destroy over 10 million expired Moderna COVID-19 doses

Switzerland's health ministry on Saturday announced that it will be destroying over 10.3 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines after they expired this week. The total cost of the destroyed doses amounts to around $285 million.



WATCH | China underscores its claim on Taiwan at UNGA

"Only when China is fully reunified can there be a true peace across the Taiwan strait. Any attempt to interfere in China's internal matter will be unanimously opposed by the Chinese people. Any obstruction in reunification of China will be crushed by the wheels of history," said Wang Yi, China's Foreign Minister at UNGA.

