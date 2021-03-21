Morning news brief: Heavy rain drowns eastern Australia, Myanmar death toll touches 250, and more

Morning news brief: Here are the biggest news stories of the morning - from heavy rains in Australia to night protests in Myanmar. Click on the headline to read the full story.

Heavy rainfall continues to batter Australia; parts of Sydney evacuated

Kamala Harris, first female US VP, congratulates Tanzania's first woman president

UK police arrest dozens of people at anti-lockdown protests

Turkey conducts first air strikes in months against Kurdish zone in Syria

Protesters in Myanmar hold night rallies as death toll touches 250

Hundreds in Atlanta march to support Asian Americans after deadly shooting

Watch: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets US counterpart, discusses measures to expand strategic ties