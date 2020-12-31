Morning news brief: Coronavirus in USA, and across the world

US records highest coronavirus daily death toll since pandemic started

The United States has reported a record number of deaths from COVID-19, as the worst outbreak in the world shows little sign of easing

US may authorise AstraZeneca Covid vaccine for emergency use in April

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University will likely be authorised for emergency use in the United States in April

In Biden's team for White House, 61% are women, 54% are people of colour

Sixty-one percent of White House appointees are women and 54 per cent are people of colour, President-elect Joe Biden's transition team said

US: Nearly every inmate at Alaska's biggest prison has contracted coronavirus

Almost every inmate held at the Alaska's largest prison has contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic hit the facility in November this year

India will have Covid-19 vaccine within days: AIIMS Director

AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Wednesday said that India will have the COVID-19 vaccine within days

US imposes new tariffs on French, German products in Airbus-Boeing spat

The United States announced Wednesday that it will impose additional tariffs on French and German products as part of a long-running dispute over subsidies for aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing

UK ratifies Brexit deal as leaders sign new chapter

The EU and the UK signed a post-Brexit trade deal on Wednesday, sealing their drawn-out divorce in the closing hours before the UK definitively ends its half-century European experiment