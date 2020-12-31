Morning news brief: Coronavirus in USA, and across the world

Coronavirus across the world Photograph:( Reuters )
Start your day with WION's morning news brief
US records highest coronavirus daily death toll since pandemic started
The United States has reported a record number of deaths from COVID-19, as the worst outbreak in the world shows little sign of easing | READ MORE
US may authorise AstraZeneca Covid vaccine for emergency use in April
The COVID-19 vaccine developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University will likely be authorised for emergency use in the United States in April | READ MORE
In Biden's team for White House, 61% are women, 54% are people of colour
Sixty-one percent of White House appointees are women and 54 per cent are people of colour, President-elect Joe Biden's transition team said | READ MORE
US: Nearly every inmate at Alaska's biggest prison has contracted coronavirus
Almost every inmate held at the Alaska's largest prison has contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic hit the facility in November this year | READ MORE
India will have Covid-19 vaccine within days: AIIMS Director
AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Wednesday said that India will have the COVID-19 vaccine within days | READ MORE
US imposes new tariffs on French, German products in Airbus-Boeing spat
The United States announced Wednesday that it will impose additional tariffs on French and German products as part of a long-running dispute over subsidies for aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing | READ MORE
UK ratifies Brexit deal as leaders sign new chapter
The EU and the UK signed a post-Brexit trade deal on Wednesday, sealing their drawn-out divorce in the closing hours before the UK definitively ends its half-century European experiment | READ MORE